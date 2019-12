Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami on Sunday passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt in Karnakata. He died at the age of 88. It should be noted that the Pejvara mutt is one of the “Ashta” Mutts of Udupi.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed condolences on the demise of Pejavara Mutt’s chief. He said, “May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain.”