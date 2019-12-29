Police arrested two for trafficking stray dogs for meat

Tripura police has arrested two person for trafficking stray dogs from Tripura to mizoram. The men were arrested from Tripura- Mizoram border.Police has rescued 12 stray dogs from the vehicle they were travelling.

Tripura: Police arrested two persons from Tripura-Mizoram border with 12 stray dogs. Police say,"they were trafficking these dogs to Mizoram. During interrogation they revealed that in Mizoram each dog fetches between Rs 2000-2500 as dog meat has good demand." pic.twitter.com/YCKqoIV9Q1 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

