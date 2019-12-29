DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Police arrested two for trafficking stray dogs for meat

Dec 29, 2019, 10:02 pm IST
Tripura police has arrested two person for trafficking stray dogs from Tripura to mizoram. The men were arrested from Tripura- Mizoram border.Police has rescued 12 stray dogs from the vehicle they were travelling.

After interrogation it has been revelaed that they were trafficking dogs to Mizoram for sale in meat market. They also informed that each of these dog fetches Rs. 2000 to 2500 in Mizoram. Dog meat has very high demand in Mizoram.

