“The purpose of India is to maintain universal balance through fostering peace, amity and harmony”: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that the purpose of India is to maintain universal balance through peace and amity. He said this while addressing a function.

“But, the purpose of India is everlasting. What is the purpose of India? India’s purpose is to maintain universal balance through fostering peace, amity and harmony…. As long as the world exists, ‘dharm’ shall remain relevant and this is what makes India eternal and everlasting”, said RSS chief.

The function was orgainsed by NCC to felicitate the Deendayal Research institute founded by former RSS chief Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh with the ‘NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar’.