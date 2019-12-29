WhatsApp to launch a new feature: Know more

Social media messaging app WhatsApp is all set to launch a new feature. The new feature ‘disappearing messages’ has been spotted in the latest beta version 2.19.275 for Android.

By this new feature group admins will able to select a specific duration for messages on the group and once a message crosses the duration, it will be automatically deleted. The new feature will be at present available for group chats only. The feature for group chats will make it easy for the admins to manage old messages and chats.

Another feature of WhatsApp’s ‘dark mode’ is finally ready for release. A technical website WaBetaInfo, w revealed that the dark theme update is ready for the Android version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also testing a new beta update for iOS users with features like hide muted status update, splash screen and app badge improvements, among others.