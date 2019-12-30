These are the top 5 updates of Whatsapp for 2020

Social media messaging app WhatsApp owned by Facebook has added many features this year. And in the coming year also the messaging app has all set to introduce some features to make the app more attractive and user friendly.

Dark Mode : This is the most awaited feature on WhatsApp. And it has been spotted in the recent beta versions of both iOS and Android versions. Dark Mode is set to debut as Dark Theme in an official roll out and will allow users to invert the colour scheme of the app. Dark Theme will also include a battery saver mode that will automatically turn on Dark Mode depending upon the battery life of the device.

Self-destructing messages: . The self-destructing messaging is aimed at helping users automatically “clean up” older chats to help make space for more storage. The feature is likely to come in handy for group chat users.

WhatsApp Payments: This feature will be introduced in India in 2020. In 2019, WhatsApp has started allowing its users to make UPI based peer to peer payments.

Deeper Messenger, Instagram integration: WhatsApp and Instagram has started showing branding ‘by Facebook’ this year. Now it is assumed that this ia move to interlink whatsApp and Instagram which were acquired by Facebook.

Advertisements:Unlike Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp was an advertisements free social media handle. But from 2020 Facebook is likely to bring advertisement to the status section.