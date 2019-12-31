20 Million Dirham raffle draw announced in UAE: Details inside

The most popular raffle draw in UAE has announced its ever biggest draw. Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced the biggest raffle draw for the year.

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced ‘The Mighty 20 Million Series 211’ draw. ‘The Mighty 20 Million Series 211’ will start from December 1 to 31, December, 2019. The announcement was made on social media.

The Big Ticket draw had offered big cash prize draws, including the Dh15 million, Dh12 million and Dh10 million raffles earlier. But this time,the prize money has increased to Dh20 million.

The tickets can been buyed from Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Duty Free. Tickets can also been buyed online from www.bigticket.ae. The draw will be held on January 3, 2020.