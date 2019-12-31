Chandrayaan 3: India to launch third mission in 2020

The Union Minister of state for department of space Jitendra Singh has made it clear that the country will launch its third Moon mission in the year 2020. With just a lander and rover, Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the moon again, informed the minister.

“Yes, the lander and rover mission will happen in 2020. However, as I have said before, the Chandrayaan-2 mission cannot be called a failure as we have learnt a lot from it. There is no country in the world that has landed on its first attempt; the US took several attempts. But we will not need so many attempts,” said Jitendra Singh.

Chandrayaan-2 mission was India’s first attempt to land on Moon. The country’s second mission to moon went awry in the last 2.1km of its journey when its lander Vikram hard landed just 500 metres from the chosen landing site on September 7.

A successful landing would have made India the fourth country in the world to do so after the US, the erstwhile USSR and China and the first country to have landed so close to the lunar South Pole.