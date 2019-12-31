Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS-VI : Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp launched the first BS-VI motorcycle in the entry segment – the HF Deluxe BS-VI.

The commencement of despatches for the HF Deluxe BS-VI come close on the heels of the Company’s first-ever BS-VI product launch – the Splendor iSmart, thereby reaffirming the leadership role played by Hero MotoCorp in migrating to the new emission regime.

With these products coming in quick succession, Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and plans to transform its entire range to BS-VI norms very soon.

The HF Deluxe, India’s most successful and iconic motorcycle in the entry segment, will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms in the country at attractive prices of Rs. 55,925/- for Self-Start Alloy-wheel variant and Rs. 57,250/- for Self-Start Alloy-wheel i3S variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020.