Terror attacks in Pakistan killed over 500 people in 2019

A report released by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), a research agency has revealed that over 518 people has killed in around 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019.

But there is a decrease of terror attacks and casualties when compared to 2018. There is a 30% per cent drop from the 739 fatalities from the nearly 400 terror attacks in 2018, said report.

141 militants were arrested in 2019 including 24 of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and two of the Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD). Other arrested militants include 32 from the TTP, 11 from the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, three from the al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), four from the ISIS, two from the Balochistan Liberation Army and five from the Baloch Republican Army.

Only two militant outfits, the TTP and the ISIS, continued claiming responsibilities for terror attacks. ISIS claimed one attack while the TTP and its splinter groups Hizbul Tahrir and Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed 12 attacks.

Balochistan was the most affected region of militancy and insurgency but the largest drop of 44% in fatalities was also observed in this province. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal region also saw a drop of 44% in violence, while Sindh registered 19% and Punjab 11%.

Suicide attacks also declined significantly, dropping from 26 in 2018 to nine this year. These attacks resulted in the loss of life of 295 individuals in 2018, but dropped to 56 in 2019.