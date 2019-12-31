UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Priyanka Gandhi after her saffron remark

Hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on saffron clothes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the latter hit back, asserting that he wore saffron robe for “public service after sacrificing everything”. He went on to say that whosoever creates hindrances in the path of a ‘seer’ would face punishment.

During a press conference on Monday, Gandhi had referred to the UP CM’s statement, who had vowed to avenge the loss caused during the anti-Citizenship law protests in the state. She said: “Yogiji wears ‘bhagwa’ (saffron). Saffron belongs to this country’s religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion.”

In a Hindi tweet, hours after the statement, the CM’s Office’ through its Twitter handle @myogioffice said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service (Mukhyamantri Shri @myogiadityanath jee ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai) after sacrificing everything else.”

“He not only wears saffron but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation-building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path,” the tweet said.