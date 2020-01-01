Pakistani minister shares porn-stars photos as Anti-CAA protesters ; Tweet goes viral

Pakistani Minister Senator Rehman Malik has shared the photos of Porn-stars as Anti-CAA protesters. Later, he deleted his tweet but it became viral on social Media.

An Indian twitter user named ‘Akshay’ posted the photos of three porn stars as anti-CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters and tagged Senator Rehman Malik. Akshay writes, “@SenRehmanMalik sir, influential actresses from indian regional films are in solidarity with Indian muslims opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill by wearing Hijab. Salute to them. Modi will resign soon.”

Pakistani ex-minister Senator Rehman Malik retweeted this post with comment, “May God bless her.”

@SenRehmanMalik sir, influential actresses from indian regional films are in solidarity with Indian muslims opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill by wearing Hijab. Salute to them. Modi will resign soon. pic.twitter.com/56bVHrnei8 — ?ksha? (@thrilllov) December 30, 2019

@nailainayat @odysseuslahori Dear Sir / Ma’am, Despite being one of the top user of pørn, why do pakistani politicians fail to identify pornostars???? pic.twitter.com/Wm26uLgUjN — ?ksha? (@thrilllov) December 30, 2019