Latest NewsInternational

Pakistani minister shares porn-stars photos as Anti-CAA protesters ; Tweet goes viral

Jan 1, 2020, 07:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistani Minister Senator Rehman Malik has shared the photos of Porn-stars as Anti-CAA protesters. Later, he deleted his tweet but it became viral on social Media.

An Indian twitter user named ‘Akshay’ posted the photos of three porn stars as anti-CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters and tagged Senator Rehman Malik. Akshay writes, “@SenRehmanMalik sir, influential actresses from indian regional films are in solidarity with Indian muslims opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill by wearing Hijab. Salute to them. Modi will resign soon.”

Pakistani ex-minister Senator Rehman Malik retweeted this post with comment, “May God bless her.”

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close