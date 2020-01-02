Death toll in flood reaches 30

The death toll in the massive flood that hit Indonesia reached 30. Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighbourhoods in greater Jakarta starting Wednesday and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts.

As the water level began to down people living in camps have started to return their homes. As per authorities number of displaced people at temporary shelters had fallen to about 5,000 from 19,000.

Electricity was restored to tens of thousands of residences and businesses.Floodwaters reached as high as 2.5 metres (more than 8 feet) in places. This flood was the worst flooding since 2013.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, or 30 million including those in its greater metropolitan area. It is prone to earthquakes and flooding and is rapidly sinking due to uncontrolled extraction of ground water. Congestion is also estimated to cost the economy USD 6.5 billion a year.