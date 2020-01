“Kerala Assembly resolution on CAA not valid”,says Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday said that the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has “no legal or constitutional validity”. “This resolution has no legal or constitutional validity because citizenship is exclusively a central subject. This actually means nothing,” Khan told the media persons.

The state assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the amended law. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.