Fuel prices were hiked across metros on Thursday. With effect from 6 am on January 2, 2020, the price of petrol was Rs 75.25 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.87 per litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 75.14 per litre and Rs 80.79 per litre respectively the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil.

The price of diesel was hiked to Rs 68.10 per litre in Delhi and Rs 71.43 per litre in Mumbai, from Rs 67.96 per litre and Rs 71.31 per litre respectively the previous day.