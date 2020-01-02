Video song from ‘Big Brother’ released: Watch it

A video song from Mohanlal’s yet to release movie ‘Big Brother’ was released online. The makers of the film has released a song ” Kando Kando’.

The lyrics is written by award winning poet Rafeeq Ahmad. Deepak Dev has composed the music. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and Gouri Lakshmi. Bollywood’s top music director Amit Trivedi has made his Malayalam debut by rendering this track.

Big Brother’ is written and directed by Siddique. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid, Mirna Menon, Gadha, Honey Rose, Vis Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Satna Titus, Irshad and Chemban Vinod Jose are part of the film.

The film is bankrolled by Siddique, Jenso Jose, Phillipose K Joseph, Manu Maliackal and Vaishak Rajan. The film will be released on January 16.