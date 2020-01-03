”All was not well in J&K”: Shiv Sena hits out at union government over Jammu and kashmir

Shiv Sena, the former ally of BJp has came down heavily on the union government over the ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir. In an editorial written on Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the ruling party in Maharashtra claimed that ‘all is not well’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiv Sena accused that nearly 8 to 9 soldiers from the state were martyred in the ceasefire violations in the last month. There has been no improvement in Jammu and Kashmir after the revoking of Article 370 and the bloodshed continues in the state. The armed forces are paying heavy price for union government’s actions, accused Sena.

” The abrogation of Article 370 from the valley turned out to be a good decision. Terrorist attacks are still taking place, but they are not reported. The noise of guns has not stopped, it is only being projected as screams of joy”, said the editorial.

” The way Indian soldiers in Kashmir are dying in Kashmir, is clear indication that everything is not normal in Kashmir and terrorist infiltration has not stopped”, it added.

After breaking the alliance with BJP, the Sena has become an adamant critic of union government.