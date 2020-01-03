Anti-CAA protesters tried to set policemen on fire: Watch video

The Uttar Pradesh police has released a video showing the violent protesters trying to set fire to policemen n Meerut. The video released by the UP police is of December 20.

The incident took place at the Lisadi Gate in Meerut on December 20. The anti-CAA protesters locked around 30 Rapid Action Force men in a shop and set it on fire.

The cops were saved by the SSP of Meerut who reached there on time. Two RAF jawans and a local journalist were fired by the protesters.

The Up police released the video to justify their actions against the violent protesters. At least six people lost their lives in the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Meerut.