Create UPI app for feature phones and Bill Gates will reward you 36 lakhs

Bill Gates, One of the world’s richest man and founder of Microsoft will reward you Rs.36 lakhs if you develop a UPI app for feature phones.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and CII.CO has launched a big challenge for individuals and startups from across the world. The Foundation has confirmed a prize money of Rs.36 lakhs for developing a app.

UPI is the biggest digital payment interface in India having a million transaction per month. But nearly half billion people in India are unable to do digital transaction as they do not own a smart phone. That is why this prize money is sponsored.

The foundation will be acknowledging the top three developers as winners. The second winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 21.5 lakh approximately and the third position will receive Rs 14.34 lakh approximately.

Participants can enter the competition from January 12, 2020. Participants will get two months to develop the software. The winners will be announced on March 14, 2020.