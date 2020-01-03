Kerala CM sent letters to non-BJP CMs urging to imitate the ‘Kerala model’ in opposing CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent letter to non-BJP Chief Ministers in the country urging them to imitate the model put forward by the Kerala state in opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Pinarayi Vijayan has sent letter to 11 CMs in the country including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Odisha.

Kerala CM writes to CM's of Jharkhand, West Bengal,Delhi,Maharashtra, Bihar,Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh,Punjab,Rajasthan,& Odisha. Saying,"states, which have opinion that CAA should be repealed can consider similar steps (Kerala Assembly's resolution against CAA)". — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

” We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger. people from various cross-sections of society irrespective of any difference they might have, need to stand united in preserving basic tenets of our polity, which form the cornerstone of Indian democracy”, the letter said.

Earlier Kerala has decided to to stop all activities related to National population Register. The Kerala state has become the first state in India to pass a resolution in Assembly against the CAA.

“Our Constitution is a milestone in the fight towards citizen rights and a society based on equality. Also our constitution is based on democracy, secularism, equality and scientific temper. This Act subverts the very Constitution,” Pinarayi said at the time.