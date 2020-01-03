TikTok is banned amid security reasons: Details inside

The popular short-video making platform TikTok has been banned by the US Army. The US Army has banned the app citing security concerns.

” It is considered a cyber threat. We do not allow it on governmental phones”, said a top US Army official.

The army has not banned using the app on personal phones. But the app is banned from suing the phones issued by US government.

TikTok is a very popular app and has nearly 1.5 billion downloads globally. In US it has 37.6 million downloads. US stands third just after China and India in the case of downloads.

TikTok has become the first Chinese owned app to reach first place in US Apple App Store in last November. The servers of the app are not based in China but rather in countries where the app is available.