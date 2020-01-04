Know the health benefits of ‘Ginger

Ginger the common spice used in cooking is also a medicine. The spice is full of nutrients and known to have medicinal properties. Ginger is full of nutrients and antioxidants.

1. Ginger is known to treat nausea. Ginger easily cures morning sickness or seasickness and nausea. A cup of warm ginger tea can prevent nausea.

2. Ginger reduce muscle pain and muscle soreness. It is because ginger has anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Ginger reduces blood sugar level and also reduces the risk of developing diabetes. It also reduces the risk of heart disease and improves the health of heart. it is because ginger has anti-diabetic property.

4. Ginger prevents indigestion and soothes the stomach.

5. Ginger also reduces the pain during menstruation.

6. Ginger also helps to treat common problems like cough , cold and flu.