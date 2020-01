Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nisar Ahmad Dar arrested in Srinagar

Security forces on Friday late night arrested Nisar Ahmad Dar, a most wanted terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, from Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

In a tweet, the news agency ANI said, “J&K: Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by security forces last night. He had earlier escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist was killed.”