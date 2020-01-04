“Mamata Banerjee should stop provoking people and must focus on protecting her own house.”: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has came forward criticizing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

” Mamata Banerjee should stop provoking people and must focus on protecting her own house” said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

” Anti-national forces in West Bengal have made life tough for the common man.Merely targeting the Prime Minister is not going to help her”, added the union minister.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee has claimed that although Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India, he always talks about Pakistan. She asked the Prime Minister to discuss the issues of Indians.