Man beaten mercilessly by rowdies for asking money back in UP

Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a gruesome incident in which a poor man was beaten mercilessly just for asking money he lent. Infuriated on the poor man asking his money back they beat him up without a trace of mercy and left him at the roadside. The viral video shot by a bystander is viral on the net and the condition of the man is noticeably in danger.
Not much is disclosed about the incident and authorities are yet to respond.
#??????? : ????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ????-???? ?? ????? ???? ????, ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ?????, ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????????, ??????? ?? ?????@pilibhitpolice pic.twitter.com/0ONUVvOAIz
— simran pathak (@simranp78228728) January 3, 2020
