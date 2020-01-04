Promo teaser of ‘Darbar’ tops in the YouTube trending list: Watch it

The promo teaser of ‘Darbar’ tops the YouTube trending list. The romantic teaser shows Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The teaser has still now grabbed 33 lakhs views.

The much-awaited movie from the combo of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, ‘Darbar’, features the Superstar in a cop’s role after long, and his character is titled ‘Aaditya Arunasalam’ in the movie.

In Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth is paired alongside Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Also, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Nivetha Thomas, Jatin Sarna, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, baby Manasvi Kottachi and others will be seen in prominent roles.

Darbar’s music is composed by Anirudh and Santhosh Sivan has cranked the camera. The editor for the movie is Sreekar Prasad. The film is slated to release on the 9th of January

