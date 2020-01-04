Ram Mandir at Ayodhya: Special training given to Dalit priests

The central government has initiated measures for the realization of much-awaited Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The layout plan for the temple is on review and Vishwa Hindu Parishad is also taking efforts to the ground level.

VHP had been training Dalits who will be appointed as the chief priests in the Ram Mandir.VHP views a system negating the social classification of the Hindu society termed as ‘Chatur varnas’.VHP upholds that by the appointment of Dalit priests in the Ram mandir the age-old oppression of the dalit’s would come to an end.VHP’s special Arthak Purohit department gives training to dalits who would be appointed as Chief priests in the temple later. The VHP envisages a temple trust which will duly dissolve the ‘Chatur varna’ by appointing Dalit and lower-caste Hindus as temple priests which earlier was only donned by Brahmins.