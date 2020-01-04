DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Re-opening date of schools announced

Jan 4, 2020, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute
Happy news for students,

The re-opening date of schools in UAE has been announced by the authorities. The authorities informed that the teaching, administrative and technical staff of both government and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum will rejoin duty on January 5. While the students will be back to schools in January 12 to mark the beginning of second semester.

Students from private schools that follow foreign curricula will be resume the second semester on January 5.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close