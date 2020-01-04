“Those who opposes Citizenship Amendment Act are anti-Dalit and anti-poor,”: Union minister

Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of state for home accused that those who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act are anti-Dalit and anti-poor.

“Most of the persecuted refugees are OBCs (other backward class) and Dalits. If anyone opposes Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, declare the person anti-Dalit and anti-poor,” ANI quoted Rai.

The protests against CAA and nationwide National Register of Citizens is intensifying in the country. On December 31, the Kerala state Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the CAA. All the opposition parties has been in front of the protest.

Meanwhile on Friday the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the act will be withdrawn.