Vijay beats Rajinikanth to become the highest paid actor

Tamil actor ‘Thalapathy Vijay has overcome superstar Rajinikanth to become the highest paid actor in the industry. As per reports Vijay will be paid Rs.100 crore for his new film which will be produced by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth was paid Rs.90 crore for his yet to release film Darbar. Darbar will be released on January 9, 2020 as a Pongal release.

As per sources the Sun Pictures had already paid Rs. 50 crore as advance to Vijay. Vijay’s last released film was ‘Bigil’ directed by Atlee. And the film has crossed Rs.300 crore at the box-office. It is the highest grossing Tamil film in the year 2019.