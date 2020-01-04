“Vote should be given to those who provide good education and not those who “create divisions among Hindus and Muslims,” : Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to careful while voting. Arvind Kejriwal said that voters should not vote for those who create division among communities. He said this while addressing a PTA meeting.

“Education should be a part of politics. The vote should be given to those who provide good education and not those who “create divisions among Hindus and Muslims,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

” Hindu, Muslim and Christian students are studying in Delhi government schools, This is good politics”, added he.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in this year. The ruling AAP has already devised a strategy for countering BJP and Congress in the upcoming elections.