Major road will be closed in Sharjah : Details inside

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development in UAE has announced a major road closure. The Ministry in a statement has announced that a service road on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Sharjah will be closed. The road will be closed for roadworks.
The road under Al Thiqah Club bridge – coming from Dubai and leading towards Ajman will be closed from January 4 to January 12.
The timings of the road closure follows:
Friday – 2am to 11 am
Weekdays – 12 am to 5.30 am
The Ministry urged all drivers to take alternative routes and to obey traffic rules.
???? #?????_?????_??????_??????? ??????? #????_?????_????_??_???? ?? #??????? ???? ???? ????? ?????? ?????? ???? ??? ???? ????? ???????? ?? #??? ????????? ?????? ??? ?? ?/?/???? ??? ??/?/???? ???? ?? ??????? ???????: ???? ???????: ?? – ?:?? ? ??? ??????: ?? – ??? ??? ???? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ????? ???????
