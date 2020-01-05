Major road will be closed in Sharjah : Details inside

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development in UAE has announced a major road closure. The Ministry in a statement has announced that a service road on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Sharjah will be closed. The road will be closed for roadworks.

The road under Al Thiqah Club bridge – coming from Dubai and leading towards Ajman will be closed from January 4 to January 12.

The timings of the road closure follows:

Friday – 2am to 11 am

Weekdays – 12 am to 5.30 am

The Ministry urged all drivers to take alternative routes and to obey traffic rules.