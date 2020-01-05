Railway station partially collapses in West Bengal,several injured

On Saturday night around 8 PM, a portion of West Bengal’s Bardhaman railway station collapsed with a loud bang. It was the main entrance and the ceiling of the main building which collapsed trapping several persons in the debris.

Fortunately, Firefighters and members of Disaster Management Group(DMG) and GRP and Railway Protection Force were present at the spot and they jumped to rescue action. All the persons trapped in the debris were rescued with the injured treated on the spot by well-equipped Ambulances. Some of the injured were transferred to Burdwan Medical College afterward.

According to CPRO, Eastern Railway, Nikhil Chakraborty, the reason for the collapse is preliminary related to some beautification works being carried at the railway station, the mechanical jolts of which could have affected the building.