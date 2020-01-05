Ram temple at Ayodhya should not be constructed with government funds: says Congress leader

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP of Congress Digvijaya Singh said that the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya should not be constructed using government funds. He urged to all Hindus in the world to contribute to the temple construction as Lord Ram is a reincarnation of God. The veteran Congress leader expressed his opinion in a series of tweets.

Earlier Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Sharda Peeth also give a similar remark.

Digvijaya Singh asked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to spend the money collected for temple construction for eradicating social evils.

?????? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ?????? ??? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ?? ????? ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ????? ????? ?? ?? ????? ??????? ??? ????? ?????? ?????? ?? ????? ??????? ??? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ???? ?? ???? ????? ???? ?? ????????? ?? ?????? ???? ??? ????? ????? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 5, 2020

The Ram temple must be constructed under the supervision of Hindu religious leaders and not by organizations run by political parties.

?????? ?????? ??? ??? ?????????? ?? ????????? ????????? ?? ????? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ???? ??????? ???? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ??????? ???? ??????? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 5, 2020

“Lord Rama belongs to everyone and the responsibility of constructing the temple on the Janma Bhoomi should be given to the Ramalaya Trust only,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.