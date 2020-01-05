Trump will bomb 52 Iranian sites if American assets are attacked

US President threatened Iran that US forces had already marked 52 key points in Iran for bombing if they act in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general of Quds force Qassem Soleimani.

Trump in a statement warned that Iran will be hit ‘very hard’ if Americans or its assets anywhere are targeted by Iran. Showing no signs of restraint after the murder of Iranian general, US President’s tweet will escalate the tension already piling up in the region. Iran is blamed by the US as the Kingpin of all evils happening in the middle east, mainly to appease its main allies in the region of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

However, by the time US President was tweeting Iranian missiles hit the US embassy in Baghdad. The embassy officials were asked to clear the compound and soon after missiles hit the embassy compound with no reported casualties. Another US airbase in Balad, Iraq was also targeted by Persian missiles. It is confirmed that US troops were camping on the base but casualties are not yet reported.

