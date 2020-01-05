‘US abusing its force in international relations’,Chinese Foreign minister

China, a permanent member of the UN security council and an ally of Iran warned the US of abusing brute force in international relations and called on to seek solutions through dialogue. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also called his Iranian counterpart Muhammed Javad Zarif and urged restraint after Iran vowed ‘severe revenge’ after a US drone strike killed Soleimani — head of the Quds Force, Iran’s foreign operations arm — before dawn on Friday in Baghdad.

Several nations urged restraint on Irans part as the possibility of a great war is imminent.”China opposes the use of force in international relations. There is no way out for military means, nor for extreme pressure,” Wang said in his Saturday call with Zarif, according to the ministry.

Iran, China, and Russia held joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman last week and the Iranian foreign minister visited Beijing earlier this week. China and Russia are also parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in May last year.