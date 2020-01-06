Congress and their friends are creating an environment of fear in the country”: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minorities Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has accused that the Congress and other opposition parties in the country did not stand with the victims of religious persecution. He criticized the stand of Congress on Citizenship Amendment Act. He said this while inaugurating the awareness campaign on CAA in Rampur.

“We had expected that all the political parties will stand with the victims of religious persecution. Instead, they are standing with those who committed atrocities on minorities,” Naqvi said.

“Some parties are trying to churn out political benefits from the controversy over Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress and their friends, with their disastrous thinking and are creating an environment of fear and misinformation,” he added.

“CAA was brought to give respect and justice to the persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries,” he said.