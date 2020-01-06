“Horrifying and unprecedented”: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Modi government over JNU attack

Interim president of AICC Sonia Gandhi came down severely against the Narendra Modi led Union government over the the attack on teachers and students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday. Sonia Gandhi said that the violence on India’s young on the campus was “horrifying and unprecedented”.

“Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government,” said Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress president said that the incident was “bone chilling attack” on students and teachers “a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent.

“The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable,” Sonia Gandhi added.

Sonia Gandhi demanded an independent judicial inquiry in the attack against the students of JNU.