Petrol, diesel price increased again: Details inside

Fuel price has been increased again on Monday. The fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fifth consecutive day. The oil companies increased oil price as the Brent crude oil rates are appreciated due to the rising tension between Iran and USA.

Petrol prices have been hiked since December 26 while that of diesel since November 29. Diesel prices have increased by ?2.78 per litre over this period while petrol has been increased by 91 paise.

In New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs ?75.69 and diesel ?68.68. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs ?81.28 a litre and diesel ?72.02 a litre. In Bengaluru it is ?78.22 for petrol and ?70.97 for diesel. In Chennai, petrol costs ?78.64 for petrol and ?72.58 for diesel. In Hyderabad the price of petrol is ?80.48 and ?74.88 for diesel.