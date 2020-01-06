“Read the booklet to remove your doubts”: CM Yogi Adityanath issues booklet for Muslims during CAA campaign

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Muslims at his home turf Gorakhpur and distributed booklets to them, clarifying that the CAA law was meant to give citizenship not to revoke it.

“The law is to give citizenship and not take it, but misconceptions are being spread. A person on a responsible post in the state is saying that he will not fill the NPR (National Population Register) form… Outside (Parliament), he is playing politics of appeasement at the cost of the country,” he said, referring to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav who had said he would not fill the NPR form. The Centre recently approved updation of NPR, which is a register of usual residents of India.

The chief minister reiterated that his government was determined to recover damage caused to public property during protests against the new law.

“Samajwadi Party people are saying that when in power, they will give pension to miscreants who vandalised property. You can see their mentality. They will give pension as if their ancestors left money for it. This is why our government has decided that we will recover the losses from these miscreants,” said Adityanath.