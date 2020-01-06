Setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi: BJP wins Zilla Panchayat polls

In giving a shock to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra BJP has won the Zilla Parishad elections of Sangli district in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena, the major partner in the ruling tri-party alliance has teamed up with its former ally BJP in the Zilla Parishad polls.

The Zilla Parishad polls in Sangli was held on January 2. BJP has won over 25 votes and NCP-Congress alliance has got 22.Three Shiv Sena members voted against Congress-NCP.

” BJP was an ally of Shiv Sena. We fought the assembly election together. We have not done anything without information to the party leadership. We have always fought elections against Congress-NCP, how can we vote for them now”, said Shiv Sena MLA Anil Barber.