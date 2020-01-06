Students of Jadhavpur university lathi charged by police

If the inertness of police in the JNU attacks yesterday, could be balanced by another lathi-charge, this was the day for police. The Jadhavpur University students who were protesting against the JNU attacks faced unprecedented lathi-charge by the police near Sulekha square. The students ran scattered and the police were much enthusiastic to chase and baton wrap them.

Speaking to ANI, Police said that they will actively seek ways to curb the situation and will talk to student union leaders to maintain peace. Top-order cops are camping in the Jadhavpur region now. Allegations of police brutality and favoritism are raised by student organizations.