BJP or AAP: Results of opinion poll for Delhi Assembly election released

An opinion poll conducted by ABP-CVoter has predicted a clean sweep by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly election. The opinion poll predicts that the AAp will be able to continue as the ruling party in the national capital.

As per the ABP-CVoter opinion poll has claimed that the AAp may win 59 seats in the 70 seat assembly. BJP will get 8 and Congress may get 3 seat in the assembly.

In the last election held in 2015 AAP seized power from Congress by winning 67 seats. BJP won only 3 sears while the Congress got nil.

The opinion poll says that AAP will get 55% votes. BJP will get only 26% votes while Congress will get only 5%. BJP and Congress will face a decline in the vote share . Around 70% of people supported Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Dr.Harsh Vardhan of BJP has only 11% support.

The Election Commission has on Monday announced that elections to the Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will be done on February 11. The total number of voters in the state is 1.46 crores.