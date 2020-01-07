Iranian parliament passes resolution declaring Trump and Pentagon as terrorists

Iranian lawmakers passed a resolution at the Majles-e Showr?-ye Esl?m?, the Iranian Parliament declaring US President and the Pentagon as terrorists.

The move was shortly afterward the US banned Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif from entering the US.Mr. Zarif had been hoping to attend Thursday’s UN Security Council meeting in New York, where the growing crisis between Iran and the US is set to be discussed.

On Friday Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, had urged the Security Council to condemn Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate the Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani.