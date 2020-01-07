Jammu & Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter

The security forces has gunned down a terrorist belonging to banned radical Islamist organization Hizbul Mujahideen. The militant belonging to Pakistan based militant organization was killed in an encounter in Awantipora town.
Police has recovered arms and ammunitions from the unidentified terrorist. Police is searching the area to look for the presence of any other militant in the area.
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Awantipora, Pulwama. Arms & ammunition recovered; Operation concluded pic.twitter.com/WJ2V1LzGqu
— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
Post Your Comments