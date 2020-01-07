DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Jammu & Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter

Jan 7, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
The security forces has gunned down a terrorist belonging to banned radical Islamist organization Hizbul Mujahideen. The militant belonging to Pakistan based militant organization was killed in an encounter in Awantipora town.

Police has recovered arms and ammunitions from the unidentified terrorist. Police is searching the area to look for the presence of any other militant in the area.

