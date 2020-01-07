“ The country is in danger. Divisive politics is dangerous for the country”: Shiv Sena slams Narendra Modi-Amit Shah over JNU violence

The former ally of BJP Shiv Sena has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the attack against the students of JNU on Sunday. In an editorial written on the mouthpiece of the party ‘Saamana’, Shiv Sena said that divisive politics i dangerous for the country.

Shiv Sena also raised a crucial allegation that BJP wants to see a ‘Hindu-Muslim riots’ over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but their hope did not fulfilled. And the attack against students and and many other things are happening out of revenge of BJP in that.

” The fallout of JNU attack is being seen elsewhere in the country. What Modi and Shah wants is happening. The country is in danger. Divisive politics is dangerous for the country” said Sena.

” Allowing blood stains in the universities, colleges and beating up of students and indulging in politics over the burning situation, such brutal politics was never seen before”, said the editorial .

” The BJP wanted to see Hindu-Muslim riots over the issue, but that did not happen. The nationwide protests are not being done by Muslims alone. hindus will also be affected due to the new act”, said Shiv Sena.

The editorial also mocked the decision of Delhi police to took case against unidentified attackers at JNU. Those who entered JNU with masks are not unknown, accused the ruling party of Maharashtra.