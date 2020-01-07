WW3 ? Tension grips the world as allies of US and Iran take sides

The decades-long hostility between Iran and Iraq has touched the ceiling with the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Quds force. Experts in international affairs see the assassination of a military general itself as the declaration of war and Teheran just fell short of proclaiming a war with the US, instead vowing to avenge in a proper way.

Diplomatic relations between the nations are also deadlocked after the US banned Iranian foreign ministers from entering the US. The Iranian FM Mohammed Javad Zarif who had planned to address the UN security council was sure to raise the assassination of Soleimani and to denounce the US attack. Iran soon afterward declared the US and Pentagon as terrorists. The world is now in a tight grip of escalating pressure with allies of the US and Iran taking sides.

French President Macaron has extended support of any kind to the US and expressed France solidarity. Over the region, the US bases are spread all over the Arabian peninsula. The main allies of the US are Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and Qatar.NATO has already started to move its forces in the region in response to the current situation. Apart from land bases the US also has a strong fleet of Destroyer vessels and Aircraft carriers in the Arabian Gulf. Iran’s arsenal is somewhat mystique and shrouded as it is not clear even to US analysts whether the nation has attained nuclear defense capabilities, having enriched plutonium for so long. The drone technology of Iran is highly developed and proved its worth two months ago flying very close to US aircraft carrier and taking its pictures undetected.

China and Russia, long term strategic partners of Iran had just finished a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean. China responded blaming the US for the use of brut force in international relations is counterproductive. Russia who had just commissioned a sure hit hypersonic nuclear missile had their own interests in the middle east and they had proved their successful military presence in Syria.Syria, Lebanon and some fare to do ties with Oman and Qatar. The diplomatic intervention of India could be a game-changer with India having strong relations both with the US and the Iranian regime.

