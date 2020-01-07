Yogi Adityanath Govt set to impliment new citizenship law in UP

Yogi Adityanath government has begun the process of implementing the new citizenship law. The state, it may be recalled had witnessed large scale protests against the law that grants citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The district administrations have been directed to identified the minorities from the above mentioned countries. The law is applicable to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians. The administration would prepare a list containing the names of these persons who had migrated from the three countries.

Officials informed that the number of such migrants would be more in Rampur, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad. In addition to this, the Centre would also be informed about the illegal Muslim migrants, so that action could be taken to deport them.