Yogi Adityanath’s communal jibe at Irfan Ansari boomerangs, Irfan returns Yogi’s taunt

Lesser could have UP CM Yogi Adityanath thought that any congress candidate would have survived the communal card taken during assembly elections. Yogi had said during the election campaign at Jamtara that Ram temple at Ayodhya will never be built if any Irfan wins the polls.

After winning the polls and taking the oath as MLA, Irfan Ansari replied to Yogi’s election jibe. He said he took part in the construction of many temples and will carry the bricks to built Ram temple at Ayodhya if the need arises. He asserted that his election win at Jamtara is owed to Hindu voters who trusted him.

He was speaking to reporters after the late-night meet of UPA legislatures. Irfan also took a dig at former CM Raghuvar Das and said that he will send back the people of Chhattisgarh and settle the people here.