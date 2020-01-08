2 Dead, 25 injured in collision between buses on National highway

At least two people were died and 25 others were injured in a road accident involving two buses. The accident took place in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

APSRTC bus driver Ramesh and a passenger died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital.

The accident occurred as a Volvo bus of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) collided with another private bus near the Aaithepalli village on Puthalapattu Naidupet NH in the early morning. APSRTC was coming from Tirupati and other was carrying pilgrims from Sabarimala.

Police has taken a case for rash driving in the incident.