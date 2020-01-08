Dog wears helmet to enjoy bike ride : Watch Video

In a viral video, the canine can be seen wearing a helmet while riding as a pillion on a bike. The video was recorded somewhere in Tamil Nadu.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Pramod Madhav with a caption, “Dog wearing a helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu.. Really admiring the owner’s care.”

In the video, a man riding his bike on a busy road in Tamil Nadu and his dog was sitting behind him like a human. The video has won the hearts of netizens as it managed to garnered over 4,300 likes and over 55,000 times.