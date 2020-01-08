Dog wears helmet to enjoy bike ride : Watch Video

In a viral video, the canine can be seen wearing a helmet while riding as a pillion on a bike. The video was recorded somewhere in Tamil Nadu.
The video was shared by a Twitter user named Pramod Madhav with a caption, “Dog wearing a helmet for safety in Tamil Nadu.. Really admiring the owner’s care.”
In the video, a man riding his bike on a busy road in Tamil Nadu and his dog was sitting behind him like a human. The video has won the hearts of netizens as it managed to garnered over 4,300 likes and over 55,000 times.
Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..
Really admiring the owner’s care..?? pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4
— Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020
